The Houston Public Library held the 11th annual Teddy Bear Picnic on May 8. The picnic included fun games and activities for children aged 0-6, hosted by the Houston early childhood development committee and Marian Ells. Children got to play ‘pin the nose on the teddy bear’, craft their own paper teddies and playdoh sculptures, and other fun activites like the obsticle course. Snacks and snack bags were provided for children who attended the event. (Shiela Pepping photos)