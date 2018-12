The Cheesecake Cafe has been happening for 16 years, this is the sixth year it has taken place at the Houston Christian School. 175 tickets were sold at $2 a piece, and a donation box was at the front door, approximately $350 was raised. Food was donated by locals for the food bank, and all proceeds go towards Houston Community Services and Love by the Bowl Soup Kitchen. Most of the cheesecakes were made by ladies from the Baptist Church and some were store bought. (Shiela Pepping photos)