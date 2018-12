Houston youth from Houston Secondary School attended Smithers Carolfest last Wednesday, Dec. 5. All students from all schools in School District #54 come together for this wonderful evening of great entertainment.

(L-R) Houston Secondary School students: Ada DeTeves, Stephan Andrews, Everett Himech, Josh Houlihan, Inderpal Parhar, Jaina Bolen and Prabhleen Binjee. (Angelique Houlihan photos)