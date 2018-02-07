Houston library receives money from Four Rivers Co-op

Four Rivers Co-op has committed supporting charities, non-profits and community groups in six communities across its trading district which includes Houston.

Most recently from the co-op community support fund a donation of $6600 was given to the Houston Public Library.

The Houston Public Library plans to use the funds to complete upgrades and repairs to the building.

“This generous donation from the Four Rivers Co-op will help the library purchase flooring that will give the building clean, fresh look that that will be enjoyed by patrons for years to come,” said Sara Lewis, Library Director of the Houston Public Library.

“All of us are Four Rivers Co-op are proud to be able to suppport initiatives that support and improve the quality of life in our communities,” said Bud Pye, President of the board of directors. “When you support organizations and groups that support their communities, everyone benefits.”

The Houston Public Library is one of the 10 organization to receive funding from the co-op community support fund in 2017. This is the second year this program has run and recipients received $100,000 from this program, which supports community groups, non profits or charitable organizations that have programs that improve the quality of life in their communities.

