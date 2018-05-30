Roy Henry Vickers is an accomplished carver, design advisor of prestigious public spaces, a sought-after keynote speaker and author of several successful books. “The children were exposed to traditional learning, and were able to express their understanding in a beautiful artist’s style,” described Tanya Margerm, a kindergarten teacher at Silverthorne Elementary. The school’s outdoor kindergarten class also had the chance to visit Vickers’ studio in Hazelton to see his most recent carving - a house pole for Rivers Inlet. “It is not easy for children in Houston to visit galleries and see a master artist’s work,” said Margerm. “Our kindergarten class was honored to not only see a master artist’s work in person, but to listen to the artist tell the story of his work.” (Submitted photos)

Houston children study the art of Roy Vickers

