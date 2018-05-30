Houston children study the art of Roy Vickers

Roy Henry Vickers is an accomplished carver, design advisor of prestigious public spaces, a sought-after keynote speaker and authorof several successful books. “The children were exposed to traditional learning, and were able to express their understanding in abeautiful artist’s style,” described Tanya Margerm, a kindergarten teacher at Silverthorne Elementary. The school’s outdoorkindergarten class also had the chance to visit Vickers’ studio in Hazelton to see his most recent carving – a house pole for Rivers Inlet.“It is not easy for children in Houston to visit galleries and see a master artist’s work,” said Margerm. “Our kindergarten class washonored to not only see a master artist’s work in person, but to listen to the artist tell the story of his work.” (Submitted photos)

Roy Henry Vickers is an accomplished carver, design advisor of prestigious public spaces, a sought-after keynote speaker and author of several successful books. “The children were exposed to traditional learning, and were able to express their understanding in a beautiful artist’s style,” described Tanya Margerm, a kindergarten teacher at Silverthorne Elementary. The school’s outdoor kindergarten class also had the chance to visit Vickers’ studio in Hazelton to see his most recent carving - a house pole for Rivers Inlet. “It is not easy for children in Houston to visit galleries and see a master artist’s work,” said Margerm. “Our kindergarten class was honored to not only see a master artist’s work in person, but to listen to the artist tell the story of his work.” (Submitted photos)