Houston Arts Alive readies new show

Jennifer Rousseau’s oil watercolours are now on display at The Palisades Cafe under a new featured artist exhibit schedule introduced by Houston Arts Alive. (Photo courtesy Elizabeth Watson)

A group of Houston and area artists is readying for another show.

Beginning Dec. 1, artists with Houston Arts Alive will have their works on display at The Palisades Cafe.

The show will last until Dec. 15.

The idea for shows on the part of a collective group of local artists comes from Elizabeth Watson who credits her grandmother, Pat Sabiston, for the inspiration.

Sabiston started the Arts Alive group in Clearwater, B.C., where Watson grew up and Watson thought the concept would work well in Houston because of its strong artistic community.

Upwards of 15 artists now collaborate within Houston Arts Alive.

And showcasing local artists has now grown beyond Houston Arts Alive shows.

“We have so much talent in Houston and we think the artist community should have options to showcase all year round,” said Watson.

“With that, we now have a regular feature artist wall,” said Watson of the Palisades Cafe.

The first feature artist was Cheryl Gatzke and now Jennifer Rousseau’s oil landscapes are available for viewing. “We have the next few months of artists mapped out but if any artist wants to reach out to have their work on display, we’d love to hear from them,” said Watson.

Already scheduled to be featured artists are Justin Ettinger and Lynelle Peters.

Watson said more of the 2024 line up will be released in early 2024.