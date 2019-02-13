Hey, men. Let’s talk

Club offers casual space for male conversation

There’s one in the Hazeltons, in Smithers and one in northeastern B.C.

And now there’s a move on create a DUDES club in Houston, a place where men can talk about what concerns them in a friendly and casual atmosphere.

“Drop your armour; you don’t have to be your tough guy here,” says Chris Blois in repeating a club slogan.

Blois works for Positive Living North in Smithers and plans to travel to Houston once a week to spark interest in the club.

A small group of men had already been meeting in Houston and Blois hopes it’ll grow.

The first DUDES club was founded on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside in 2010 with the overall objective of encouraging wellness and health.

Blois said there are three pillars to the club — building solidarity and brotherhood, promoting men’s health and enabling men to regain a sense of pride, purpose and fulfillment in their life.

“It’s about positive role modeling,” said Blois. “To have a social place for conversation, to encourage people to talk.”

Ideally, Blois would like gatherings to take place twice a month, every second and fourth Tuesday at Houston Community Services, for an hour or hour and a half each time.

He can be contacted at 250-877-0042 for more information.

The first DUDES Club was established in the Vancouver Downtown Eastside in 2010 and takes its name from the phrase Downtown Urban knights Defending Equality and Solidarity.

Previous story
Blind B.C. artist uses fingers for creative vision
Next story
VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

No running water at trailer park

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been… Continue reading

Unist’ot’en not joining hereditary chiefs’ provincial reconciliation

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Wet’suwet’en Strong shirts dominate All Native Tournament opening ceremonies

Committee vice-president says the basketball tournament in Prince Rupert shouldn’t be about politics

All Native Basketball Tournament Day One Recap

Highlights and Results from the first day of the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read