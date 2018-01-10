Gallery: St. Anthony gives to soup kitchen and food bank

St. Anthony’s Parish final silent auction this year, plus their new fundraiser, “A Grand in a Hand,” helped donate $1500 to the Houston Salvation Army food bank and $750 to the Love by the Bowl soup kitchen in Houston. The silent auction was an annual fundraiser inside the Houston mall where people could bid on items in September, and after two weeks people would come collect the items they won the bid on. Proceeds go to St. Anthony’s Parish obligations and commitments and the rest is donated to other organizations. “A Grand in a Hand,” is a 50/50 draw six times a year starting Dec. 1 and drawn on the last day of the month. Tickets for “A Grand in a Hand” will go on sale again on Feb 1, 2018 then Mar. 1, 2018, again on June 1, 2018 then one Sept. 1, 2018 and finally on Oct 1, 2018. Ticket books are available at Sullivan Motor Products, the Houston Food Market, Subway, and parishioners of St. Anthony’s Parish also sell the tickets. (Ann Marie Hak photos)

