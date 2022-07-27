The Morkin property in Southern Alberta. (Brent Calver/Nature Conservancy of Canada)

The Morkin property in Southern Alberta. (Brent Calver/Nature Conservancy of Canada)

Fill your pack with snacks, scientists need to know how neat B.C. nature is

The BioBlitz, through the iNaturalist app, runs from July 28-Aug. 1

Put on your cargo shorts and a wide-brimmed hat, folks across B.C. have some explorin’ to do.

The Canadian Wildlife Federation and the Nature Conservancy Canada are holding the third annual BioBlitz from July 28, to Aug. 1.

The blitz is a Canada-wide citizen science initiative, where people from all walks of life are encouraged to take and submit photos of plants and animals, using the iNaturalist Canada app.

Through the app, species records are compiled and then analyzed by researchers, scientists and policy-makers to help them make informed decisions about wildlife management.

“The information shared does make an impact… it is very helpful,” said Jensen Edwards from the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

He said that past citizen-science initiatives helped to identify a key habitat of Monarch butterflies, which was then registered as a conservation location in order to protect the endangered beauty.

During the 2021 event, participants young and old, new and experienced, recorded more than 35,000 nature observations and made more than 4,200 unique species observations.

The crowd-sourced data collected from the blitz will be helpful for scientists and conservation efforts across Canada.

In the past, participants have documented rare, endangered and invasive plants and animals, said Edwards.

If you would like to look for critters and plants with some pals, the Canadian Wildlife Federation has a catalogue to find a Bioblitz in your area.

Pack some water, a snack and your smart phone or tablet, with the iNaturalist app downloaded, and become a citizen scientist.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaNatureOkanaganPhotographyScience

Previous story
PODCAST: Michael Yellowlees – Kilted Scotsman’s second cross Canada tour

Just Posted

Grand Chief Edward John takes part in a gathering in Vancouver on September 11, 2014. An abrupt stay of proceedings has been directed in the sex assault trial of the former B.C. cabinet minister and Indigenous leader.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Crown stays Prince George-based sex charges against former Indigenous leader Ed John

RCMP seek witnesses to July 16 fatal highway accident near Houston. (File photo)
RCMP probe fatal road accident west of Houston

Prince Rupert city council voted on July 25 to support its fire department in billing BC Ambulance for service calls when firefighters need to drive ambulances due to lack of paramedic staff. Fire crews assist with patients in Jan. 2022 at a house fire. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC Ambulance needs to step up so Prince Rupert firefighters can step back – City Council

Recent encounters between grizzlies and people have the Conservation Officer Service warning residents and visitors to the Kitimat area to be bear smart particularly along the lower portion of the Kitimat River. (File photo)
Grizzly encounters in Kitimat prompt warning from Conservation Officer Service