Credit union assists curlers

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union has embarked upon a Facebook campaign to assist the Houston Curling Club in its efforts to resume curling.

Curling’s been on hold because the club’s ice-making equipment was condemned last year and the club has been raising money since then for new equipment and for a coolant line connection from the arena.

The goal is to raise $2,500 by following the credit union’s Facebook page, liking the campaign post and sharing the post with friends.

For every person who does all three, the credit union is donating $5 to the curling club, says credit union executive assistant Missy Smith.

The campaign continues until either the $2,500 is raised from 500 participants or until April 1.

Using Facebook to help community groups is a new venture on the part of the credit union with the curling club initiative being just the second such undertaking, said Smith.

The first effort took place in Smithers from October to December last year when money was raised to help expand that community’s skateboard park through Boarding for Brant, an initiative in memory of Brant Hollenstein who was killed in a farming accident.

With four branches in the Bulkley Valley Credit Union network, over the course of a year, each branch will raise money for three months for a specific project.

“This was discussed by our board and our management,” said Smith of the Facebook campaign program. “It helps meet our goal of giving back to our communities.”

In addition to Houston, the credit union has branches in Burns Lake, Smithers and the Hazeltons.

The credit union also has a community support program and until this year, an economic development grant program.

That latter is now being restructured, said Smith. One the last grants of that program went to the Houston Curling Club and was worth $10,000.