Construction at Cottonwood off schedule

Completion of rebuilding Cottonwood Manor was set to be complete by Jan. 31, 2017. Nicole Oben, manger of Cottonwood Manor, said that construction is off schedule, and now is expected to be completed by mid February. “The excessive amount of excavation require to remove the organic material where the new units went in coupled with extremely heavy snow loads has delayed the completion by a couples of weeks,” said Oben.
