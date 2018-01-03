Catholic Women’s League donates to food bank and soup kitchen

Through the Mother’s Day raffle in 2016 the Catholic Women’s League in Houston was able to donate $100 to Love by the Bowl soup kitchen in Houston, and $100 to the Houston Salvation Army food bank on Dec. 20, 2017. The Catholic Women’s League is a non-profit organization whose main objective is to encourage spiritual growth amongst their members, foster an awareness of global projects involved in supporting families and developing communities, and contribute to charitable organizations in and outside of Houston.