RCMP Constable Ryan Hobbs, left, and Houston Canadian Cancer Society volunteer Sue Jones cycled more than 800km in last year’s Cops for Cancer bicycle ride from Prince George to Prince Rupert. (File photo)

Cancer society’s daffodil campaign underway

Pins, donation boxes placed around town

Volunteers for the Canadian Cancer Society are out placing daffodil pins and accompanying donation boxes to mark April as Daffodil Month, an annual campaign of the society.

“People leave a donation and get a daffodil to wear it to show and remind others about cancer as an awareness program,” says Sue Jones, a longtime volunteer with the society in Houston.

Pins and donation boxes are being placed at approximately 14 businesses and locations in Houston and Topley.

Money raised through the daffodil campaign finances research programs to conquer cancer as well as support programs to make life better for those affected by cancer.

Volunteers used to sell cut daffodils, which proved very popular, but it got too expensive to secure them and ship them to more northern locations, said Jones.

“Cost became a factor, which is too bad as people loved the fresh cut daffodils,” she said. “If we had any left over we’d distribute them to seniors and others.”

The decision to switch to pins helps ensure that as much money as possible raised through donations is devoted to the cancer society’s programs, Jones added.

Jones has been volunteering with the cancer society in Houston since 2005, saying that a solid core of volunteers in the community has helped bring awareness.

“Volunteers are always welcome to do something. I would help them get started,” she said.

Last year Jones and Houston RCMP Constable Ryan Hobbs cycled more than 800 kilometres on the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North from Prince George to Prince Rupert.

Their effort raised $18,000 in Houston and area toward pediatric cancer awareness and programs.

Like many Canadians Jones said she became a cancer society volunteer after cancer affected members of her family.

“My dad is a two-times cancer survivor. He’s had really good care and now I want to give back,” she said.

She also lost two aunts to cancer.

“Cancer affects everybody. No question,” Jones said.

More information about the work and goals of the Canadian Cancer Society is available at its website, cancer.ca, or by calling its toll-free information service number, 1-888-939-3333.

Previous story
Co-op donates to hospice society

Just Posted

Greg Brown makes it three

The Smithers councillor joins Mayor Bachrach and Amanda Ramsay in the race to replace Cullen

Supplier of the year award

Finning recognized Nightrider LEDS - Westgarde Enterprises Ltd. as their 2018 Supplier… Continue reading

Cancer society’s daffodil campaign underway

Pins, donation boxes placed around town

District of Houstonis getting $4.486 million

The District of Houston council is now deciding what to do with… Continue reading

Granisle Emergency Support Services team

Jessie Zhu, Emergency Support Services (ESS) Director for Granisle, visited the Granisle… Continue reading

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Pearson scores 2 as Canucks rally to beat Sharks 4-2

Vancouver’s Demko makes 33 saves against sagging San Jose side

Alberta workers pay four times what Ontario workers pay to CPP: study

Report suggests one factor is that Alberta has a higher share of the working-age population

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

6.5 magnitude quake was ‘shallow, crustal earthquake’

Members of B.C. First Nation plan new camp to block natural gas pipeline path

The company says it has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils

Most Read