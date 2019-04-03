Cancer society’s daffodil campaign underway

RCMP Constable Ryan Hobbs, left, and Houston Canadian Cancer Society volunteer Sue Jones cycled more than 800km in last year’s Cops for Cancer bicycle ride from Prince George to Prince Rupert. (File photo)

Volunteers for the Canadian Cancer Society are out placing daffodil pins and accompanying donation boxes to mark April as Daffodil Month, an annual campaign of the society.

“People leave a donation and get a daffodil to wear it to show and remind others about cancer as an awareness program,” says Sue Jones, a longtime volunteer with the society in Houston.

Pins and donation boxes are being placed at approximately 14 businesses and locations in Houston and Topley.

Money raised through the daffodil campaign finances research programs to conquer cancer as well as support programs to make life better for those affected by cancer.

Volunteers used to sell cut daffodils, which proved very popular, but it got too expensive to secure them and ship them to more northern locations, said Jones.

“Cost became a factor, which is too bad as people loved the fresh cut daffodils,” she said. “If we had any left over we’d distribute them to seniors and others.”

The decision to switch to pins helps ensure that as much money as possible raised through donations is devoted to the cancer society’s programs, Jones added.

Jones has been volunteering with the cancer society in Houston since 2005, saying that a solid core of volunteers in the community has helped bring awareness.

“Volunteers are always welcome to do something. I would help them get started,” she said.

Last year Jones and Houston RCMP Constable Ryan Hobbs cycled more than 800 kilometres on the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North from Prince George to Prince Rupert.

Their effort raised $18,000 in Houston and area toward pediatric cancer awareness and programs.

Like many Canadians Jones said she became a cancer society volunteer after cancer affected members of her family.

“My dad is a two-times cancer survivor. He’s had really good care and now I want to give back,” she said.

She also lost two aunts to cancer.

“Cancer affects everybody. No question,” Jones said.

More information about the work and goals of the Canadian Cancer Society is available at its website, cancer.ca, or by calling its toll-free information service number, 1-888-939-3333.