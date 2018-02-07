Buy Low Foods makes huge donation to Houston Salvation Army

Buy Low Foods has donated four pallets of food to the Houston Salvation Army. Store manager Floyd Krishan said Buy Low Foods is a proud supporter of Salvation Armies and food banks throughout the province. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

Buy Low Foods has donated four pallets of food to the Houston Salvation Army. Store manager Floyd Krishan said Buy Low Foods is a proud supporter of Salvation Armies and food banks throughout the province. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

Buy Low Foods has donated four pallets of food to the Houston Salvation Army. Store manager Floyd Krishan said Buy Low Foods is a proud supporter of Salvation Armies and food banks throughout the province. (Angelique Houlihan photos)