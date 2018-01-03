Buy-Low Foods donates $500 to Salvation Army

Buy-Low Foods in Houston donated $500 to the Houston Salvation Army for their food bank this year. Rachel Chapman, store supervisor of the Houston Salvation Army thrift store, and Buy-Low Foods staff helped shop for non-perishable goods which will go towards the Christmas hampers which will be given to families in need. (Ann Marie Hak photo)

