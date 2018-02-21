Bulkley Valley mountain goat survey

Have you seen a mountain goat in your yard, crossing the highway or swimming the Bulkley River in the last 10 years?If so, the local BC Mountain Goat Society wants to hear from you.

The society is conducting a local survey to find out how many mountain goats are moving from one mountain to another. They’re especially interested in whether goats are successful getting over fences, through yards, across highways, past dogs, across rivers, etc.

The society wants to hear from truck drivers, farmers, fishers and anyone else who has seen a mountain goat crossing through forest from one mountain to another anywhere in the area bound by the Bait Range to the east, the Howson Range and the Telkwa Pass to the west, Hazelton to the north and Houston to the south. We would like to know when and where you saw the goat, and whether the mountain goat was alive, injured or deceased. Approximate date and location are good enough. If you have a photo, that is even better.

Email mtgoats@bcnorth.ca with your information or phone Jim Easterday at 250-847-4802 evenings. Your privacy will be respected and no personal information will be made public.

Most mountain goats live their entire lives on the mountain where they are born but a small percentage leave their home mountain to visit another mountain. The process is called dispersal and dispersing goats may stay on the new mountain for a day or two, a year or two or the move may be permanent. Most dispersals happen in July, August or September. The goats are most often two to three-year-old males or females. The goats may move in daylight or at night and usually it is a single goat or a pair of mountain goats.

Dispersal is very important for mountain goats. Many mountain goat herds are isolated from each other and inbreeding can occur. Dispersing goats can contribute their genes to avoid inbreeding that can weaken the health of a herd over time. Dispersing mountain goats can also establish a new herd on a mountain with no previous goat population. Dispersal is how mountain goats occupied many of our local mountains after the last Ice Age 12,000 years ago.

Mountain goats are strong swimmers and walkers. As an example, a goat can cross the Bulkley River valley from Hudson Bay Mountain to the Babine Mountain Park in a day or two. Mountain goats are timid and will avoid contact with people and dogs wherever possible. Since most dispersing goats are only two years old, travel across our major river valleys will be the first time they encounter cars, livestock, fences, dogs and houses so they may appear confused.

Information about dispersal can be important for highway and industrial planning as well as for understanding mountain goat behaviour.

– Submitted by the BC Mountain Goat Society.

Previous story
Lottery will help save children’s lives

Just Posted

Houston athletes prepare for B.C. Winter Games

Eryn Czirfusz and U14 ringette team to represent Houston

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

BC BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Video: B.C. firefighters featured in quirky video

Oliver Fire Department posts video about their B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals push Canada into second place

A gold in ski cross and a bronze in bobsleigh as men’s hockey advances to the semis

Canada advances to men’s hockey semis

Canada beats Finland 1-0

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Evangelist Billy Graham has died at 99

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Most Read