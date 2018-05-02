Brian Timms presents cheques

Royal Canadian Legion in Houston, president Brian Timms presented cheques to the community on April 23. (First photo)Houston Search and Rescue was presented with a cheque that will be used for more training gear. Ted Metz waspresented a cheque for the Senior Citizen Association that will be used for a carpet bowling set up. Don Bishop waspresented a cheque for the Houston Christian School that will be used for new play equipment on the playground.Margret Murphy was presented a cheque that will be used for the Houston Cadets. (Shiela Pepping photos)