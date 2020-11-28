BC SPCA’s horse-rescue program offers equine intervention

SPCA Animal Protection Officer Leanne Thomson stands with Lacey shortly after she was seized from a Cloverdale property during an August 2015 cruelty investigation. (Evan Seal photo)

To say Lacey was in rough shape when she was rescued from a Surrey property five years ago would be an understatement.

The blue-eyed palomino paint yearling was gaunt, with skinny limbs, overgrown hooves and a fear of everything, even a blanket.

Fortunately, to say she’s doing alright these days is also an understatement.

“She looks amazing now, it’s hard to believe that it’s the same pony,” said Lacey’s ‘mom,’ Kathy Gilleran.

“She’s the most loving and affectionate and trusting pony you could imagine. That’s kind of what blew my mind with her.”

Lacey, believed to be between six and eight years old now, was among nearly five dozen animals that were seized by the SPCA during a cruelty investigation in August of 2015.

They had been kept without proper access to water, food or shelter; conditions that a senior animal protection worker described as “disgusting.”

Unfortunately, the seizure was not the first that the BC SPCA has dealt with involving horses, nor was it the last. Most recently, 27 horses were among nearly 100 animals seized by cruelty-investigation officers in late September from a farm near Princeton.

In each case, extensive – and expensive – efforts are taken to treat, rehabilitate and rehome all of them.

And while for some, the story does not have a happy ending despite best efforts, many others, matched with the love and attention every creature deserves, go on to thrive.

It is these stories of hope, perseverance and survival that inspired Kamloops photographer Leanne Peniuk to do what she could to help.

Fresh from an equine photography retreat in Florida, Peniuk began a quest last spring to capture the “happily-ever-after stories” for a book that would be sold to raise funds for the BC SPCA’s equine division.

“Every horse is given a second chance and I just kind of wanted to showcase that and tell their stories,” Peniuk said.

Rescue Me – published earlier this month – is a coffee-table-style book that shares the stories of 25 horses, including Lacey, that have been rescued by the BC SPCA and successfully rehomed.

It is 106 pages of photographs and insights, complete with details of the horses’ journeys and even some of their ‘before’ photos; heartbreaking images taken at the time of their rescue, including one of Lacey that appeared in Peace Arch News.

The goal, said Peniuk, who travelled around the province for the project, is so much more than sharing photos that have captured cheeky looks, tender moments and majestic poses.

“If this book does one of three things, it will have served its purpose,” she said, naming inspiring people to consider adopting or fostering a rescue horse as two of those three things.

“And if one person drives by a field and sees horses that maybe don’t have water, food or shelter, or maybe don’t look the best … they take action and place a phone call to the SPCA, then it serves its purpose.”

…

Every year, the BC SPCA seizes between 50 and 100 horses from unhealthy situations. In some cases, the animals have been intentionally harmed; in others, the skin, respiratory, digestive or other ailments they are found to be suffering with have resulted from a lack of understanding or education around their required care, or a lack of the finances to properly provide it.

In her five years as manager of the BC SPCA’s equine division, Leiki Salumets has seen all of the above. As well, the cases where someone who acquired a horse for a specific purpose such as competing, then didn’t want the expense of caring for them after those ‘useful’ days came to an end.

“Obviously, some people keep them and see them through their entire life, but it is very expensive to look after them and provide that level of care,” Salumets said.

But, “it’s not always black-and-white,” she added, citing cases where mental health issues come into play.

Salumets remembers that Lacey was a recent arrival when she started at the society’s Good Shepherd barn in Surrey that August. The pony had been there a week or two at the time.

“She was one that kind of sticks out in my mind,” Salumets said. “She was really underweight and had chronic diarrhea. We had to work with the vet, we brought a nutritionist in to try to figure out what to do with her feed plan that would work for her.

“She was really challenging from a medical, nutritional perspective to try and get her to bounce back and rehabilitated.”

Knowing how far Lacey has come, however – and that so many other rescue horses do just as well – offsets the heartache side of the job.

“When I’m at work, I sort of compartmentalize a little bit, so that I can just be professional and get through my day,” Salumets said. “If you let the emotions in… I would probably be crying all day.

“I have a window out of my office that looks into the first stall (of the Good Shepherd barn) and there’s an underdeveloped, skinny horse standing in front of me, and to know that that horse could turn out like Lacey just keeps you going – knowing that there’s good things on the horizon.”

Salumets’ personal experience with a rescue horse is also shared in Rescue Me.

Salumets said she was 15 or 16 years old when she convinced her parents to let her bring a “project horse” home from the summer camp she was working at. Dawn hadn’t been suited for the camp environment and needed that one person who could work with her.

A couple of years later, when it came time for university and recognizing that she didn’t have the time and money to continue providing the care that Dawn needed, Salumets entrusted Dawn to a home where she was assured her beloved mare would be kept and cared for for life.

“But they turned around and sold her,” Salumets said.

“I had adopted her out and given her for free because I was just trying to find the perfect home for her, so that was a hard lesson for me – and why I also feel so strongly that people really need to think about, can I care for this animal for its entire life and if not, what’s my plan?”

Salumets said while she tracked Dawn as best she could, it was five years before she got her back.

“She went through multiple homes, ended up in rescues. I would find her, lose track of her again, and then finally when I was actually working at the SPCA, I found out there was a cruelty call… and realized it was her,” she said.

Among other issues, Dawn had Cushing’s disease and neurological deficits. As well, severe periodontal disease that meant all of her front teeth had to be removed.

Salumets was undeterred, and determined to give Dawn the life she deserved, for as many years as she had left. And when it became apparent in 2018 that it was time to say goodbye, she worked with a vet and “let her go peacefully.”

“She… was able to live the last few years of her life fat and happy,” Salumets said. “I’m glad that I was able to do that for her. I felt like that was the least that I could do, was make sure that she didn’t have to see a single day of hardship for the remainder of her life.

“She was the horse that taught me kind of the most, and I think about her, in this work that I do, all the time. She’s a big part of the reason I do what I do.”

…

Proceeds from the sale of Rescue Me – the first run of 500 copies will translate to around $16,000 – are earmarked to support the care and rehabilitation of the Princeton rescues.

Typically, the BC SPCA relies “heavily” on donor support to provide the care such animals need, and Salumets said it’s “just incredible” that so many people volunteered their time to make Rescue Me a reality.

Publisher Jill Veitch – who grew up in South Surrey’s Crescent Heights neighbourhood but now calls Kelowna home – described the team effort and determination to pull it together as “heartwarming.”

“Everybody has a passion for it,” she added.

Veitch said she learned of Peniuk’s quest through social media, after the photographer posted about her interest in creating a book about rescue horses.

“I instantly sent her a message back, because I have one and it’s been an absolute life-changer for my family,” said Veitch. “She had the concept for this book and I kind of just started explaining to her how the publishing world worked and I offered to help her. The whole thing came together so quickly.

“I think I was one of the first projects done – my horse, Jandy – and that was in July.”

The book, edited by Langley’s Martina Montgomerie, hit the (online) shelves on Nov. 6 ($55, available at www.leannepeniukphotography.ca/rescue-me), and the sale of each one is enough to care and feed a rescue horse for one day, she said.

“It’s kinda neat when you can know that your money (helps),” Veitch said.

As heartbreaking as it is to see ‘before’ photos like Lacey’s, it is equally heartwarming, Veitch added.

“Whenever I see pictures like that, the part that’s really lovely is knowing that that animal is OK.”

Jandy’s story is one of a full-circle transformation; a visible testament to the idiom “don’t judge a book by its cover.”

“She just looked terrible,” Veitch recalled of her first impression of the stocky mare that was part of a 2017 rescue in the Revelstoke area.

Jandy had a sway back, minimal training and little confidence, and “I actually questioned whether I should go look at her.”

And while it took a bit of time to catch her, “the instant that my daughter grabbed onto the lead line, Jandy just got in line and did exactly what she was supposed to do,” Veitch said.

“My daughter is a different person today because of all the elements this horse has brought to our life.”

Jandy, Veitch said, “is one tough chick… a survivor.”

…

The foreword in Rescue Me, written by self-described rescuer, horseman and philosopher Kevan Garecki, invites readers to “not just read the words in this book, but to use them as a call to action.”

“It isn’t enough to feel for them, to shed a tear for their stories,” Garecki writes. “Each one of us must take a vigilant stance to protect our animal friends.”

The book also include insights from Salumets and a prominent foster caregiver, as well as some information on the process that surrounds an SPCA seizure; including that, where possible, officers work with horse owners to improve the welfare of their animals.

“We tried to make it as complete a picture (as possible),” Peniuk said. “To really use it as a tool.”

Peniuk – who, like all involved in Rescue Me, has had a passion for horses for as long as she can remember – said even though the book is finished, it’s noted as ‘Volume 1: Humans Saving Horses’ for a reason: there is another chapter yet to come.

“Next year, I want to work – this is basically the yin and yang project – on horses saving humans,” she said, explaining that she will be looking to tell the stories of people for whom horses have had a healing effect.

Among so many other things, horses – given the chance – can teach about perseverance, patience, resilience, confidence, relationships and trust.

“We save horses, but horses also save us,” Peniuk said.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

BCSPCASurreywhite rock



