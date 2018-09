From Instagram follower-counts to who they watch on YouTube, some young Canadians aged nine to 17 share their insights on social media, smartphones and online drama.

Do you know the slang meaning of tea, extra or thick? Some students from Grade 4 to Grade 12 let us in on some of the lingo popular with youths and help us understand it.

