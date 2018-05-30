Awareness brought to Houston about scams and fraud

Guest speaker Mrs. Aries talked about ways to help prevent scams and fraud from happening to you. She told the group about who aremost likely targeted and at risk, and how the scammers try to suck you into the scams by researching their targets before hand andusing made up reasons to catch you off guard. Also numbers you should avoid answering such as 1-900 numbers or phone numbersthat are the same such as 1-222-222-2222 for example. (Shiela Pepping photos)