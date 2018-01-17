Alexandra Park, undeveloped wonderland

Alexandra Park is located behind the Houston Leisure Facility at the end of Copeland Avenue in downtown Houston.

Over 10 years ago before the Houston Leisure Facility was constructed, Alexandra Park had a tennis court, a slide, fitness trails, and a picnic area for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Since the construction of the Houston Leisure Facility, the park hasn’t been maintained and most of the trail foundation has either been forgotten, mistaken as private property, or unheard of.

The District of Houston website briefly mentions Alexandra Park, as a part of the Buck Creek Dike walking trails in the community, however a detailed map of the trails is not available on the district website or office.

There are a couple of entrances into Alexandra Park. From behind the Houston Leisure Facility at the tree line there is an open space where the trails begin to enter. Coming off the side of the Buck Creek trail on the west side of town there is another entrance to Alexandra Park. By a large willow tree on the corner of sixteenth street in Houston, there is another entrance into the trails.

Once inside Alexandra Park, the trails are not clearly defined, but tracks from sled users are visible, and some of the wider trails were at one point cleared of snow earky in the season to give more definition of the walking route inside the park.

Thick log piles made great climbing and jump challenges. Pink ribbon is adorned on branches, but not enough to clearly define whether they indicate where a trail continues, or where a barrier line ended. Mind your step.

The District of Houston has been working with Urban Systems on a parks and recreation 10 year master plan for the community, which includes redeveloping the foundation of Alexandra Park.

In the proposal a small pond would be developed, with the potential for outdoor winter skating, as well signage and markings to clearly identify the route.

Even at the undeveloped state Alexandra Park is in right now, it is easily accessible for all ages and makes a great hidden winter escapade for some fun recreational adventures.

If you explore Alexandra Park in the winter, dress warmly, bring water, and arrange a sled of reindeer to take the littles ones home after they are tired.

