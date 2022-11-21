A chance to get smashed with The Hulk’s Lou Ferrigno at West Kelowna winery

Actor will be at Crown and Thieves

Enjoy a tasting of one of the world’s most prestigious cognacs – just don’t make the special guest angry.

Crown and Thieves winery in West Kelowna will be hosting actor and bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, best known for his role as ‘The Incredible Hulk’, for a special ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience on Dec. 8.

First poured in 1874, Louis XIII cognac features grapes grown in Grande Champagne, France and stored in a unique decanter. Ferrigno worked with local filmmaker/promoter Norm Coyne to put together the exclusive affair, with just 40 tickets up for grabs.

“An event like this is unprecedented,” said Coyne. “The last Louis XIII tasting was with Ferrari at Area 27. The fact that we are hosting one here at one of the best wineries in the Okanagan with Lou Ferrigno as a special guest is a tasty trifecta.”

Ferrigno, a two-time winner of the Mr. Universe competition, has also featured in feature film I Love You, Man alongside Paul Rudd and Jason Seigel, as well as multiple episodes of King of Queens.

Crown and Thieves owner Jason Parkes said the tasting was “a perfect fit.”

The price of a ticket nets an event-goer one ounce of Louis XIII cognac, an autograph and photo with Lou Ferrigno, and a Crown & Thieves wine tasting led by sommelier Robbie Hundertmark.

For more information, call 250-640-6670 or email info@barkerstreetcinema.com.

