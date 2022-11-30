Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

Reduction being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

Western Forest Products Inc. says it will temporarily reduce its lumber production levels for the rest of the year.

The Vancouver-based forest products company says the reduction will amount to about 200 million fewer board feet.

It says the reduction is being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

The reduction will be spread across its B.C. manufacturing business throughout December, but will not interrupt remanufacturing or shipping operations.

Lumber production at the impacted sites will resume in January 2023 and the company says it will keep evaluating market conditions to balance production and demand.

Western has a lumber capacity in excess of one billion board feet from seven sawmills and operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities.

RELATED: Western Forest Products announces $29 million in upgrades at central Island operations

RELATED: Western Forest Products shuts Port Alberni sawmill for six months

forestrysoftwood lumber

Previous story
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history

Just Posted

Salmon during the Invisible Migration in a tributary in B.C.’s northwest. (Photo: Tavish Campbell)
DFO inadequately rebuilding B.C. salmon stocks: Audit

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, Prince Rupert and Area on Nov. 30. Temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight the weather agency stated. (Black Press file photo)
Wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert, North Coast and inland areas

A Chinook salmon swimming in Ship Creek, Anchorage. (Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Ecstall river landslide might be less devastating to salmon than originally believed

The gang at Country Wide Printing were ready for Plaid Friday on Nov 25. as the store stayed open later than usual. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today
Plaid Friday fun at Houston businesses