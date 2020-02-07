January’s increase in jobs came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.5 per cent compared with 5.6 per cent in December(The Canadian Press file photo)

Statistics Canada says economy added 34,500 jobs in January, unemployment down

Economists on average had expected an increase of 15,000 jobs for January

The Canadian economy added 34,500 jobs in January, fuelled by gains in the manufacturing, construction and agriculture industries, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The increase in jobs came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.5 per cent compared with 5.6 per cent in December, according to the monthly labour force survey.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 15,000 jobs for January, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The goods-producing sector powered the job growth as it gained 49,100 jobs. The manufacturing group added 20,500 jobs for the month, while the construction subsector added 15,800. Agriculture added 11,500.

Meanwhile, the services-producing sector lost 14,500 jobs, weighed down by the loss of 16,000 jobs in the health care and social assistance subsector.

The gain in jobs for the month came as the number of full-time jobs rose by 35,700, while part-time employment fell by 1,200.

READ MORE: Canadian economy added 35,200 jobs in December, unemployment rate falls

Regionally, Quebec added 19,100 jobs in January, while Manitoba added 6,500 jobs. New Brunswick added 4,600. The number of jobs fell by 18,900 in Alberta.

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold last month but left the door open to future rate cuts if weakness seen in the economy at the end of last year is more persistent than expected.

Governor Stephen Poloz has said the central bank will be paying particular attention to developments in consumer spending, the housing market and business investment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal privacy watchdog wants judge to declare Facebook broke laws on personal info

Just Posted

Hereditary chiefs say they will challenge Coastal GasLink’s environmental certification

Hereditary chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale) made the announcement the morning of Feb. 6

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce pipeline injunction

Assistant commissioner says officers will use least amount of force reasonable for safe arrests

Coastal GasLink talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, province break down

Hereditary chiefs say RCMP enforcement is ‘imminent’

Fencing installed around Houston Community Hall

A fence now surrounds the perimeter of the Houston Community Hall. Rumours… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

Cat found abandoned in 7-Eleven dumpster makes full recovery after anonymous donation

The North West Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Tim Helmer woke to his car spinning in the dark, with debris and water flowing over windshield

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Most Read