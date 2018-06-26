Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Postmedia Network Inc. will close six small town newspapers and cease print publication of four more, as well cut about 10 per cent of its workforce across the newspaper chain.

The company said Tuesday is will shut down the Camrose Canadian and Strathmore Standard in Alberta and the Kapuskasing Northern Times, Ingersoll Times, Norwich Gazette and Petrolia Topic in Ontario.

It will also stop printing the Graphic in Manitoba and the Northern News and Pembroke Observer in Ontario.

Those publications will continue to have a digital presence. The publisher will continue to print free weekly publications — the Herald Leader in Portage La Prairie, Kirkland Lake Northern News This Week and the weekly Pembroke News — in those three communities.

The company also announced a staff reduction targeting 10 per cent of salaries across the newspaper chain by the end of the fiscal year in August.

Last November, Torstar Corp. and Postmedia announced they had exchanged a total of 41 publications, mostly in Ontario, and would stop publishing most of them, resulting in 291 job losses.

Unifor president Paul Morse says Canadian newspapers are in rough shape because of declining print advertising while foreign-owned tech companies Google and Facebook are benefiting from Canadian digital advertising.

“We have asked the federal government to help newspapers transition to new and economically sustainable ways to deliver local news but have been met with essentially empty platitudes,” he said.

“Now, another historic Canadian newspaper will die, and proud Pembroke will face the threat of becoming a local news desert.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum a major peril to Canada’s economy, MPs told

Just Posted

Minor softball teams converge for Terrace tournament

Teams from Terrace, Prince Rupert, Smithers, Houston, Hazelton and Kitimat competed

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

Thirty fire starts in one day in northwest B.C.

None of the fires are posing threats to communities

Lightning strikes cause fires in area

Maxan Lake fire around 90ha in size

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Protected bird nearly cancels music festival

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — would have been in the middle of Ottawa Bluesfest

20 B.C. cities ranked on ‘red tape’ when starting a business

Delta, Kelowna, Langley get top marks, Canadian Federation of Independent Business says

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires

Most Read

  • Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

    Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

  • Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum a major peril to Canada’s economy, MPs told

    The House of Commons trade committee will be back at work later today with a special meeting that has one major aim, demonstrating the broad economic pain of the Trump administration’s crushing steel and aluminum tariffs.