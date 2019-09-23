Mountain Equipment Co-op and LUSH Cosmetics have announced their stores will be closed on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, so that staff can participate in global climate strikes planned to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. (Wikimedia Commons)

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Two retailers will be closing on Friday so staff can march in the youth-led climate strikes happening all over the world.

Vancouver-based Mountain Equipment Co-op and UK-based LUSH Cosmetics announced they will be closing their doors Sept. 27 to allow staff to join demonstrations in their communities.

READ MORE: World leaders feel the heat in upcoming UN climate summit

MEC CEO Phil Arrata wrote on the company’s blog that the current rate of climate change will cause significant impacts to where people live, work and play.

“As Canada’s leading outdoor retail co-op, we are deeply concerned,” Arrata wrote.

LUSH Cosmetics, which is temporarily shutting its doors in Canada and in the U.S., has said it looks to harness its six million social media followers to call for action.

The company grows ingredients in regenerative farms, uses solar power to offset its retail energy consumption, sells packaging-free products, and supports grassroots environmental justice organizations.

The global strikes, to persuade leaders to act against environmental disaster, are inspired by Swedish teenager and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The strikes are timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York this week.

READ MORE: Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes


