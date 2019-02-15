January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

The Canadian Real Estate Association says last month was the weakest January for residential sales since 2015, with the number of transactions down four per cent nationally from last year.

The association says about 23,968 properties were sold through the Multiple Listing Service in January, down from 24,977 a year earlier.

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000, down 5.5 per cent from the same month in 2018 — the biggest year-over-year decline for a month since May 2018.

The MLS house price index — which adjusts for differing property types — was up 0.8 per cent year-over-year, the smallest increase since June 2018.

READ MORE: Real estate board calls on Ottawa to revisit mortgage stress test

In the Greater Vancouver area, price index was down about 4.5 per cent year-over-year but up 4.2 per cent in Victoria and up 9.3 per cent from a year ago elsewhere on Vancouver Island.

The index for the Greater Toronto Area was up 2.7 per cent and up 6.3 per cent for the Greater Montreal area, but down in Regina (minus 3.8 per cent), Saskatoon (minus 2.0), Calgary (minus 3.9), and Edmonton (minus 2.9)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning
Next story
Coastal GasLink stops work to investigate archaeological find

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project searches for partners

TransCanada is renewing permits for its natural gas pipeline project to North Coast.

Coastal GasLink stops work to investigate archaeological find

OGC archaeologists are en route to the Houston-area site where Unist’ot’en report finding stone tools

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 5: Recap

Highlights and results from day 5 at the All Native Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 6: Preview

Look ahead to all the action scheduled for Feb. 16 at the All Native Tournament

Coastal GasLink prepares sites of construction work camps

Unist’ot’en condemn 14 ‘man camps’ housing 500-800 workers as threatening safety of women and children

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Plecas won’t run in next election if B.C. legislature oversight reforms pass

B.C. Speaker and Abbotsford South MLA says he feels ‘great sympathy’ for Jody Wilson-Raybould

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Judge rules Abbotsford home must be sold after son tries to evict mom

Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Most Read