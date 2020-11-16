A real estate sold sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 17, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October edged back from their all-time record high for monthly sales they set in September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A real estate sold sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CREA says October home sales edged back from record high set in September

The actual national average home price also set another record in October at $607,250

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October fell back from the all-time record high for monthly sales set in September.

The association says October sales were down 0.7 per cent from September.

However, sales last month still set a record for October as they gained 32.1 per cent compared with October last year.

The actual national average home price also set another record in October at $607,250, up 15.2 per cent from the same month last year.

CREA says excluding sales in Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, two of the most active and expensive housing markets, lowers the national average price by more than $127,000.

The association noted that some 461,818 homes were sold over Canadian MLS systems in the first 10 months of the year, up 8.6 per cent from the same period in 2019.

CREA says it was the second-highest January-October sales figure on record, trailing only 2016.

The Canadian Press

