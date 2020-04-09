B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

The B.C. government’s temporary rent supplement for people who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic has begun taking applications, offering $300 per month for eligible people with no dependents and $500 for those with dependents.

The payments are available for April, May and June for people who meet several criteria, with payments going to their landlords through B.C. Housing. The application and eligibility information can be found at bchousing.org/bctrs and eligibility information can be had by phone at 1-877-757-2577.

more to come…

