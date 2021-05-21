B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcoming patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says the president of B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices

The head of B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association says restaurants are gearing up to reopen indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month.

“They’re expecting to reopen Tuesday,” CEO Ian Tostenson told Black Press Media.

This comes after Premier John Horgan said the current “circuit breaker” of COVID-19 restrictions will end as scheduled on May 25.

“They can expect on Tuesday that the circuit breaker will be over and a road map will be laid out for all British Columbians to see,” Horgan said at a Thursday press conference.

RELATED: Horgan: B.C.’s post-COVID-19 road map to be revealed Tuesday

Tostenson said he’s been telling restaurant owners and staff to ready themselves to welcome customers back inside their establishments.

“Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open.”

The important thing, he said, is that restaurants reopen with the same health and safety protocols as early spring, when bars and eateries allowed indoor dining.

“That means only six people at a table, distancing between tables and masks.”

READ ALSO: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said restrictions will be lifted “slowly, but surely,” adding the end of the long weekend will not mean a return to pre-COVID times.

“Nothing is going to be back to 100 per cent on Tuesday. It’s not going to be a light switch.”

Tostenson is hopeful that as COVID-19 vaccination rates in the province increase, restrictions imposed on restaurants will ease.

“The industry is excited,” he said. “Some owners are hesitant to reopen, but many – especially those who have continued to serve customers on their patios – are excited.”

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusDiningRestaurants