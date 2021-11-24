B.C. requires 5 days a year of paid sick days starting in 2022

B.C. will require employers to provide up to five days of sick pay for all workers starting in January 2022.

Labour Minister Harry Bains announced the policy at the B.C. legislature Wednesday, to replace a temporary program paid through WorkSafeBC earlier this year.

In May, the B.C. government announced a temporary program to fund up to three days of sick leave at full pay for workers who do not have employer sick pay. Employers are required to pay full wages, with reimbursement through WorkSafeBC up to a maximum of $200 per day. That program, set up to allow people to stay home on days when they have flu-like symptoms, are self-isolating or waiting for COVID-19 test results, expires at the end of 2021.

The B.C. Federation of Labour has estimated that half of B.C. worker don’t have sick benefits from their employers.

more to come…

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus