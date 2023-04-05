B.C. providing $9M so Victoria cruise ships can connect to shore power, cut emissions

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming announces $9 million in funding to install shore power infrastructure at Ogden Point on Wednesday (April 5). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming announces $9 million in funding to install shore power infrastructure at Ogden Point on Wednesday (April 5). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO Robert Lewis-Manning speaks about the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point on Wednesday (April 5). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO Robert Lewis-Manning speaks about the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point on Wednesday (April 5). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is receiving $9 million from the government of B.C. to install infrastructure at Ogden Point that will allow cruise ships to access clean hydroelectricity and turn off their engines.

Shore power will be installed at two berths, which will allow multiple ships to draw electricity at the port.

“This is truly a win-win for the environment and is building benefits for our oceans and marine environment, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality,” Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said. “The cruise ship industry, which is taking remarkable strides on environmental stewardship, does produce greenhouse gas emissions while they’re at the terminal. Most of these emissions are produced while they’re in port.”

Fleming made the funding announcement at Ogden Point Wednesday (April 5) and said this shore power infrastructure will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by almost half.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is teaming up with the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations, BC Hydro, the City of Victoria and cruise lines to design and install this new infrastructure.

“An initiative of this scope is very complex and will demand a lot of collaboration with a lot of partners,” Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO Robert Lewis-Manning said. “The shore power initiative is one of several crucial initiatives at the port that will reduce emissions and impacts and support the longer-term objectives of decarbonization and a sustainable operating framework.”

The transportation sector is responsible for 40 per cent of B.C.’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“We appreciate the province investing in the city’s visitor industry,” said Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto. “Shore power is a significant step towards sustainable tourism that supports our local economy and prioritizes the health and well-being of our residents, community, and the environment.”

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority believes 320 cruise ships and approximately 850,000 passengers will dock at Ogden Point this year.

“Projects like this are going to help contribute to a strong economy that keeps our neighbourhoods vibrant,” Fleming said.

READ MORE: B.C. introducing new powers to limit emissions of new buildings

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cruise ShipsGreenhouse Gas EmissionsVictoria

Previous story
Indigenous B.C. wilderness resort recognized as one of best new hotels in the world
Next story
Are robot waiters the future? Some restaurants think so

Just Posted

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Kitimat pumphouses pull water from the river and send it through filters and a chlorination system for treatment. Photo taken March 28 2023, (Hunter Wild).
Kitimat water system 10% asbestos pipes; district doesn’t test for asbestos

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Pop-up banner image