(Sardaka/Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust

The B.C. government is closing a loophole in an effort to avoid tax evasion in real estate.

It says buyers, including real estate speculators, will have to disclose more complete information when they purchase a property through a corporation or trust.

Starting Sept. 17, the new property transfer tax will require people to report additional information, including their name, citizenship and social insurance number, if they purchase through a corporation or trust.

Finance Minister Carole James says the government wants to prevent people from skirting tax laws and hiding property ownership behind numbered companies and trusts.

The new reporting requirements will apply to all types of property, with exemptions for charitable trusts and certain corporations, such as hospitals and schools.

The changes are part of a series of steps the government is taking to address tax fraud in the real estate market that includes tracking pre-sale condos, sharing homeowner grant information with the federal government and boosting the ability of auditors to act on tax evasion.

READ MORE: B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

“These changes give authorities another tool to make sure people are paying the taxes they owe,” James says in a news release.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Just Posted

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for Houston

Smoky skies bulletin includes all parts of province north of Quesnel

Influx of used needles in Houston a topic at UBCM

District will ask province to consider restricting access to needles

Improving Internet connectivity in rural Houston

Director Rob Newell says rural areas need to be better served

Houston Loggers’ Sports bigger and better this year

Proceeds will support Houston Retirement Housing Society

Coastal GasLink awards contract for camp near Burns Lake

Local residents to be consulted before location is picked

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust

In a haze: Cannabis impairment still unclear for drivers in B.C.

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization across Canada

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

Most Read

  • B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

    Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

  • B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

    Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust