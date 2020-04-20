Heavy oil upgrading facilities at the Kearl Lake oil sands project north of Fort McMurray. (Imperial Oil)

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

With seven positive tests for COVID-19 traced to people in B.C. who have returned from the Kearl Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta, the B.C. government has issued an order of self-isolation for anyone who has returned to B.C. from that mine and processing plant.

“Right now I am ordering anybody who has been in the Kearl Lake project since March 15 and has returned to British Columbia that they must self-isolate for 14 days after their return,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said April 20. “For many people, this will mean that their return was over 14 days ago. If they had symptoms during that time, or if they continue to have symptoms, we want you to connect with 8-1-1 and tell us about that.”

Henry said there are more coronavirus test results pending on other workers, and Alberta health officials are working to contain the outbreak.

more to come…

