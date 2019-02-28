(The Canadian Press)

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

Air Canada has signed a partnership deal with American Express for a new loyalty program that the airline is preparing to launch next year.

The 10-year agreement includes new co-branded payment cards, participation in the American Express membership rewards program, and expanded commercial co-operation between the two companies.

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada and the U.S. to transfer their points into the new Air Canada program once it has rolled out.

American Express Aeroplan cardmembers will also become members of Air Canada’s new loyalty program.

Air Canada reacquired the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc. earlier this year after spinning off the points program in 2005 as part of the airline’s restructuring.

The airline has already signed agreements with TD Bank, CIBC and Visa that will see them stay on with the loyalty program until at least 2030.

