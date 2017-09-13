Riding and grinding Houston bikes trails

Volunteers of the Houston Mountain Bike Association attend a work-bee to rake and prep trails so that they remain in ideal conditions for riders of all age demographics to enjoy. There is a shuttle that runs regularly on Tuesday nights, which is $5 per rider, volunteers are free of charge. The shuttle can carry up to six bikes with room in the back of the pick up for more. On Sept. 5 there was a shuttle at 5 p.m. to take riders and volunteers up to the Mount Harry Davis trails. The Houston Mountain Bike Association is also giving away $250 gift certificates to the first four volunteers to work 20 hours. For more information on trails, volunteer work-bees, shuttle times or other information contact Countrywide Sports at 250-845-0022.

[gps-image name=”8398742_web1_170913-HTO-HMBA-workbee_2.jpg”]