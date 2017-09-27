Houston residents compete in B.C. Senior Games

At the 55+ Senior Summer Games in Vernon B.C. on Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, Houston residents competed in golf, curling, and carpet bowling. Andy Grobins won a silver medal in golf in the 65 to 69 age group. Bill Sullivan, Arnold Amonson, Ted Metz, and Wayne Larson (from Burns Lake) competed on a team together in ice curling. They won two games and lost two, but unfortunately missed the playoffs for the ice curling medals. Marilyn Carson, Ray Andrews, and Bertha Haines represented Houston in the carpet bowling category, with Carson taking home gold in the Men & Women 55+ Team of Four division for carpet bowling.

Ann Marie Hak photo

[gps-image name=”8609505_web1_170927-HTO-Senior-Games_2.jpg”]