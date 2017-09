The Houston ringette club hosted their second annual barbecue and carwash at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union on Sept. 9, 2017. The club raised funds to cover costs for ice time, referees, and tournaments. The Claude Parish Memorial Arena does not have ice in the rink yet, but ringette players are looking forward to practicing Mondays and Wednesdays once the season officially starts.

Ann Marie Hak photos

