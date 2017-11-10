Gallery: Houston Peewee hockey team cheer on others
Eight teams from Houston, Burns Lake, Smithers, Vanderhoof, Hazelton, Fort St. James, Terrace, and Prince Rupert were at the Houston Claude Parish Memorial arena on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, competing in a peewee minor hockey tournament. Before their game against Vanderhoof, the Houston Flyers cheered on both teams from Prince Rupert and Fort. St James in an entertaining play off. Exciting end to the weekend with both final games ending in a shoot out. Terrace beat the Houston Flyers to take third and Vanderhoof beat out Smithers to take the first place trophy with an eight shooter shoot out.
Ann Marie Hak photos
