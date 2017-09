On Aug. 26 at the Houston Leisure Facility, the annual kids triathlon had 19 kids participate this year. There are four different age groups, prizes were given by draw, and every kid received a prize. Depending on their age, the children started at different time intervals competing in running, swimming, and biking. Parents were able to participate in the triathlon showing their support along the way.

Angelique Houlihan photos

