Gallery: Houston Christian hockey

At the Claude Parish Memorial arena on Oct. 14, 2017, Houston Christian Hockey, a program teaches hockey skills as well as Christian centred family values, had one of their six hockey games with Christian hockey players from Smithers. This is a program for children and youth from five to 17 years of age. James Makowichuk and his wife Melissa began this program around 9 years ago in Houston. Over the course of the season six games are scheduled in Smithers and Houston, three in Smithers and three in Houston, where players get to compete in a friendly tournament. Scores of the games are not recorded, but at the end of each play day athletes are recognized and given an award. Next game day in Houston is Dec. 16, 2017.

Ann Marie Hak photos

