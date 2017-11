On Oct. 28 and 29, 2017 at the Claude Parish Memorial arena in Houston, a bantam minor hockey tournament was held where teams from Houston, Burns Lake, Prince Rupert, and Fort St. James, competed. The Houston Flyers took third place in a 4 to 0 score against Fort St. James. The Smithers Storm team won first place in a shoot out against the Prince Rupert Seawolves, score was 3 to 2, and Burns Lake Bears placed fifth.

Ann Marie Hak photos