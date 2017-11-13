School collaborations

This week I had the pleasure of writing about three amazing collaborations between our schools and businesses in and outside of our community.

The Grade 5 and Grade 6 students at the Houston Christian School created a pamphlet describing the buildings, machines, and other features of Houston’s heritage park.

The psychical education programs at Silverthorne Elementary School and Houston Secondary School partnered with a local business, Pleasant Valley Plaza, to make bowling apart of their curriculum. And Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. donated safety vests to the outdoor Kindergarten program at Silverthorne Elementary School for them to utilizes on their daily walks around the community. Go Houston.

They say great minds think alike, and I am floored that in one week I got to write about these three community-oriented initiatives that bring schools and businesses closer to each other, in a “love Houston” sort of way.

A tourism pamphlet, access to one of the best indoor sports during winter, and aiding the encouragement of safe community engagement by providing safety vests, all contribute to a collective mindset that says, “lets create ways to engage and interconnect youth, visitors, and leading businesses our community.”

I was in awe of the wide eyes of curiosity that the Kindergarten students of Silverthorne Elementary School showed as we walked together visiting Cottonwood Manor and they described to me the things they have been learning about Houston.

It was riveting to hear the excitement from the students of the Houston Christian School talk about how they organized themselves to create the tourism pamphlet, what things they found interesting, and their purpose of bringing attention to the beauty of Houston that drove their passion to their best on the project.

My heart filled with love listening to the Pleasant Valley Plaza describe how earlier this year they began looking into ways to become more involved with the schools of our community.

These partnerships are setting the foundation for interconnection, which I don’t doubt have made Houston one of the most “friendly and welcoming communities,” as stated by both Top Value Reviews and the FlightNetwork.

You all have done a great service to your community. Your efforts do not go unnoticed, are insurmountable and appreciated. Thank you, for investing yourself into Houston.