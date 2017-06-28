RBC distributes $150

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has given $150 to every branch for Canada’s 150 birthday, and I am honoured to announce that I have been chosen by the Houston branch to be their representative.

As soon as I was approached, my head was spinning with ideas as to how I could best utilize this money to make an impact on as many people as possible in Houston.

So I created two initiatives.

I wanted to ensure that with the amount of money I had, and the time limit of completing this task by June 30, that I would include all the different age demographics in Houston.

When I realized that Wonder Woman was playing this month at the Pleasant Valley Plaza (PVP) I thought, what better way to celebrate Canada’s birthday through a movie that promotes strength and opportunity. Plus, I love superheros, and I figured I wasn’t the only one.

So on June 20, 2017 at 7 p.m. the first 26 people that came to PVP would get to watch Wonder Woman for free. All you had to do was take a photo at the bottom of the theatre with me before the movie.

Today I will be completing the second initiative which will include some of the seniors that live in Houston.

Everyday I see the residents at Cottonwood Manor, whether I am walking to and from work, out for a bike ride, or whistling at my mom just before she starts her shift.

They were really the first people I thought of when this opportunity was presented to me.

So I thought, well, let’s go out and eat some ice cream for Canada’s birthday.

For a while in Houston there has been talk about creating a group where youth and young adults would visit seniors on a regular basis to create community and build relationships.

I hope this will serve as a first act to furthering that idea.

This afternoon I am looking forward to seeing all of their smiling faces as we enjoy each other’s company over some A&W ice cream.

I would just like to thank the Houston RBC for choosing me to celebrate Canada’s 150 birthday with the community of Houston. It has been an honour.