Necessary food skills

The recent program the Houston Link to Learning has initiated, Food Skills for Families, sounds like a course every person should be enrolled in.

I’m not a natural cook. To me, understanding what foods go well together, and what are the best methods of preparation for meals is just as complicated as motor mechanics.

However, in 2015 when I decided to become a vegetarian, I had to learn. My half Filipino family was not as willing as I was to give up the delicacy of balut and marinated pork on a bed of rice.

Especially shopping for a single person, it can be difficult to not be wasteful.

Produce is cheaper in bulk. And unless you have a freezer to extend the longevity of your meal plan, friends that like vegetarian dishes, or a compost, I always feel guilty spending money on things I didn’t fully utilize.

Some things I have learned in cooking over the last two years is having a cook book that clearly lists the ingredients, amounts, actions I took, and notes on the things that went wrong. Including a relevant title listing a couple of my favourite ingredients also reminds me why I liked eating this meal in the first place, and usually will encourage me to cook it more.

I also like to make at least one of my meals something that I can freeze for a week or two. A large batch of tomato based soup filled with all the veggies you didn’t utilize for another meal, is a great way to repurpose food.

Protein intake is not an issue for me. I regularly eat eggs, peanut butter, beans and tofu, which are all good sources of protein. As well as dark greens, like spinach, to ensure I am getting iron in my system.

The right tools always help.

For the longest time I was using a knife and my own limited dexterity to chop thin strips of green beans for my Filipino style vegetarian wraps. That stopped the day I discovered a chef’s mandolin.

And if you are someone like me that dreads cooking, call a friend to mildly distraction with a great conversation as you get into your chef flow. Or solo dance/cook to some music.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Just Posted

Snow creations

Torr Halvorson, age three, was so excited about the white blanket of… Continue reading

Person with gunshot wound treated at hospital

On Oct. 14 2017 New Hazelton RCMP were notified by medical personnel… Continue reading

Deficiencies in Claude Parish Memorial arena

Brine chiller at end of life expectancy, can cause ammonia contamination

Gallery: Pie day at Houston Bulkley Valley Credit Union

The Houston Bulkley Valley Credit Union had pie day on Oct. 19,… Continue reading

Regional district split on Greyhound

“Greyhound is using BC Transit as a scapegoat,” say RDBN directors

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Most Read