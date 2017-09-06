Grizzly bears need to be managed

Editor:

Re: Tom Fletcher’s column titled ‘The NDP’s grizzly trophy hunt ban aims at cities,’ published in the Houston Today’s Aug. 30 issue.

I just wanted to congratulate Tom Fletcher on his article about the NDP banning the grizzly hunt in B.C. It’s not often we see a journalist who is willing to go against the masses and pen the truth.

I have earned my living guiding hunters, fishermen, and trappers all over northern B.C. and Yukon for more than 30 years. The grizzly population is without question at an all-time high, and certainly needs to be managed.

Sincerely,

David O’Farrell

Tagish, Yukon