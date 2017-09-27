Accountability, pet owners

Recently a theme of the articles I have been writing have been about the concern residents have about dogs roaming unleashed in Houston.

This year I have completed five stories relating to this bylaw issue. With such pressing concern from the community, I’ve begun to ask myself, “What can we do as residents to create community mutual awareness and respect?”

We share the beautiful walking trails, the side walks down from Poulton Avenue to the local businesses surrounding Ninth Street, and have incredible parks like Steelhead, Jamie Baxter, and Four Seasons that children and animals frequently enjoy.

Yet, we have issues within sub divisions of animals running loose, non-pet owners picking up feces of their neighbour’s pet, and most of all, protecting themselves from aggressive dogs.

There is only so much the bylaw officer for the District of Houston can do if formal complaints are not being reported.

One of the issues is that many residents don’t want be characterized as a complainer among their friends and district officials, and then not be taken seriously for taking formal action.

The other issue is that the district operates on a reactive basis, which does little to support community mutual awareness and respect for other residents and pets that share the streets and recreational parks of Houston.

Finally, the crux of the matter is that pet owners that allow their animals to roam unleashed are violating a bylaw.

“They just want to play,” is not an excuse for the misbehaviour your pet incurs by invading the personal space of someone else and their animal also out for a walk.

Nor is it justifiable to claim that your dog is not aggressive, when we all know that children are different people at home than when they are at school.

Suggestions for a designated dog park, garbage bins with dog baggies, and a proactive bylaw approach are all reasonable and suitable recommendations.

However, I argue that though those features would be highly beneficial, and in a way help redirect the cultural thinking of how we share the parks and streets with each other, it comes down to self-accountability.

Forgot to pack a doggy bag? Use your sock. Your dog doesn’t like being leashed? Be responsible, train better.