This image shows a deer similar in size and shape to the one shown in the Snapchat video circulating out of Campbell River (Pixabay)

Viral video shows deer killed on Snapchat in Campbell River

RCMP say they have identified those involved and are working with conservation officers

  • Nov. 21, 2017 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Police in Campbell River are concerned after video surfaced on social media showing hunters gruesomely killing a deer in the area.

In a Snapchat post that has since gone viral, the video story shows a young deer being shot from the hip with a rifle at extremely close range and two people snickering and high-fiving one another. The incident looks to have taken place in the backyard of a residential neighbourhood, and Campbell River RCMP confirm it took place in their vicinity.

The next video frame shows one person moving closer as the animal tries to crawl away, then violently pulling the deer towards the side of a house before slitting its throat while still alive, causing the animal to writhe around in severe distress.

These shocking scenes are believed to have taken place near the Quinsam First Nation reserve, located just west of Campbell River.

Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk says the incident is under investigation and officers are working with the conservation service.

They have identified the two individuals in the video but Vlooswyk says no charges have been laid at this time.

Previous story
Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits B.C.
Next story
Ikea relaunches dresser recall after eighth child dies

Just Posted

CIHI: overuse of antibiotics in Canada

More than 25 million courses of antibiotics prescribed in 2015

UNBC professor’s study links pot and testicular cancer

Cannabis use may facilitate later onset of testicular cancer

Come inside from the cold and play Lego

The Houston Public Library had their monthly Lego club gathering on Nov.… Continue reading

Shift into winter on Hwy. 16 in Houston

Along Hwy. 16 from 7 Eleven to the bridge on Buck Creek,… Continue reading

Houston Leisure Facility experiences issues with pool circulation

Green tinge in the water is difficult to correct

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

B.C. flaggers rally after colleague struck in Okanagan

Traffic Control Personnel respond to colleague being hit in Lavington

Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits B.C.

Premier John Horgan talks trains, trade with southern neighbour

Viral video shows deer killed on Snapchat in Campbell River

RCMP say they have identified those involved and are working with conservation officers

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million: auditor general

Michael Ferguson’s review hints the entire system should be scrapped

B.C. government poverty strategy tour set to begin

Victoria first for B.C. committee, province-wide until next March

UPDATE: CBS fires Charlie Rose following allegations

Charlie Rose is the latest public figure to be accused with sexual misconduct allegations

Ikea relaunches dresser recall after eighth child dies

Recall is for all Ikea chest and dressers and includ 8 million Malm chest and dressers that were sold from 2002 through June 2016.

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns

After 37 years Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe has resigned for smoother transfer of power

Most Read