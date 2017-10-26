VIDEO: Fraudster hits Smithers area

Businesses in the Northwest are told to beware a fraudster using fake credit card.

On Oct. 16 around 4:41 p.m., a male using a fake credit card tried to buy jewellery at a local jewellery retailer in Smithers.

The fraudster had identification that matched the name on the credit card. The alias being used was Christopher Nelson.

The suspect was described as being tall, about six feet four inches. He had a maple leaf tattoo on his left wrist.

The person is suspected to have targeted other businesses in Smithers. The Smithers RCMP are reminding businesses to be vigilant before proceeding with any transaction, and not proceed should something seem amiss.

Anyone with information related to these events or the identity of the suspect are encouraged to contact the Smithers RCMP at 1-250-847-3233. Alternatively, they may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) anywhere in BC 24/7.

