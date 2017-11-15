UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

TimberWest has confirmed that the driver of a logging truck that left the road near Caycuse on Wednesday has died.

The man was a working for a contractor for TimberWest near the Honeymoon Bay operations.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the truck left the road approximately two kilometres past Nixon River Bridge, which is three kilometres east of Caycuse. It went into standing water beside the road and became submerged.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues affected by this tragic accident,” TimberWest president and CEO Jeff Zweig said. “A fatality within our forest community deeply impacts all of us. We are working closely with the RCMP, WorkSafe and our contractor on the investigation.”

TimberWest has lent its full support to authorities in the ongoing investigation, and operations have been suspended out of respect for the deceased and his family, and to provide support to friends and colleagues, the company said.

An RCMP dive team joined fire crews at the scene earlier on Wednesday to search for the driver, while heavy equipment was deployed to recover the truck.

“No indications as to how much fuel is onboard due to vehicle being submerged, however sheen on water and diesel odor was noted,” read a report from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strateg. “Fire Department has deployed spill pads to address fuel leakage.”

The First Nations Health Authority, Vancouver Island Health Authority and Lake Cowichan First Nation were all advised of the incident.

Previous story
Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation
Next story
Snowfall warning issued for Bulkley Valley

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Bulkley Valley

Total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected

The limits of Indigenous rights

Jumbo Glacier Resort decision a lesson for NDP

School collaborations

This week I had the pleasure of writing about three amazing collaborations… Continue reading

One unit closer to completion, Cottonwood Manor

On Nov. 9, 2017, a crane lined up and placed the new… Continue reading

Gallery: Final stretch of renovations at the Houston Leisure Facility

Two months of repairs and upgrades completed

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Today has been proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

B.C.’s Fair Wages Commission kicks off $15 minimum wage consultations

Consultations begin in Abbotsford, but British Columbians can submit their feedback online by Dec. 7

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

Most Read